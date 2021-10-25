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There is a unique energy frequency which corresponds with each emotion we feel.
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202 views • October 25, 2021
There is a unique frequency which corresponds with each emotion that we feel.
There are hundreds if not thousands of police brutality videos available to view on the internet because the Luciferian and Satanist Controllers of frequency weapons are transmitting energy frequencies of aggression to the brains of the police by means of the online digital TETRA communication devices which the police are legally obliged to wear on their persons during each and every working day.
There are hundreds if not thousands of police brutality videos available to view on the internet because the Luciferian and Satanist Controllers of frequency weapons are transmitting energy frequencies of aggression to the brains of the police by means of the online digital TETRA communication devices which the police are legally obliged to wear on their persons during each and every working day.
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