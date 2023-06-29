Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This is what happens when you mix mercury with aluminium
channel image
The Prisoner
8600 Subscribers
Shop now
1411 views
Published 21 hours ago

This is what happens when you mix mercury with aluminium.

Both extremely toxic when injected, and both used as adjuvants in vaccines. Obviously they don't react this way when in the vial, but what happens when inside the tissues and bloodstream?

Credit - First shown on Brighteon by Alex Hammer

Source @Kaartje Lala

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

Keywords
vaccinesaluminummercuryadjuvants

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket