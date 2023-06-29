This is what happens when you mix mercury with aluminium.
Both extremely toxic when injected, and both used as adjuvants in vaccines. Obviously they don't react this way when in the vial, but what happens when inside the tissues and bloodstream?
Credit - First shown on Brighteon by Alex Hammer
Source @Kaartje Lala
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
