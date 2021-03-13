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1776 AGAIN! STATE DEPARTMENT MEMORANDUM 7277 INTO EFFECT [Ep. 12]
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164 views • March 13, 2021
The U.S House recently passed Biden’s unconstitutional gun control laws, opening the doors for UN State Department Memorandum 7277 to fully ignite. Learn more about State Department Memorandum 7277, Andrew Cuomo’s growing sexual harassment accusers, Trump’s latest statement from The Office of The Former President, news on the Texas Border, and where America stands in the war against Communism and Tyranny.
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#News #Politics #BidenBetrayingAmerica #CurrentEvents #Trump #MAGA #StateDepartment #ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#News #Politics #BidenBetrayingAmerica #CurrentEvents #Trump #MAGA #StateDepartment #ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
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