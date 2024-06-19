The 'Moment' the Greek owned "Tutor" Ship was Hit by Ansar Allah Missiles

The moment the Greek owned Tutor ship was hit by Ansar Allah (Yemen) missiles.

Salvage firm confirms sinking of Greek-owned Tutor struck by Houthis. The Greek-owned Tutor coal carrier attacked by Yemen's Houthi militants in the Red Sea last week has sunk, salvagers confirmed on Wednesday.

The Tutor was struck with missiles and an explosive-laden remote-controlled boat on June 12 and had been taking on water, according to maritime sources.

Two days ago I posted 2 videos from inside the vessel from the crew's perspective, if you missed them, and more details. Cynthia

https://www.brighteon.com/df8081eb-e8d7-46f5-806b-bbf3beab6e6d

https://www.brighteon.com/c9f9af8c-c043-4aad-8c1c-cd70c4db2b3c







