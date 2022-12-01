Edibles Segment Update

A lot has changed for cannabis Edibles. The category has expanded to include hundreds of brands and thousands of different products like gummies and mints, and now brownies account for less than 1% of Edible sales in the US and Canada.







Gummies dominate the Edibles scene in both markets, making up 69.4% of all Edible sales in Canada and 73.9% of sales in the US. Chocolates also capture a significant portion of sales in the US (9.4%) and Canada (14.1%).





In Headset's report we take a close look at the category, examining sales growth, changes in segment popularity, pricing, consumer preferences and much more.





Cannabis Edibles: An analysis of category trends & performance

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

