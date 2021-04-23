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Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Interview – COVID Vaccine Blood Clot Risk Was Known, Ignored & Buried | TLAV
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180 views • April 23, 2021
Speaking of the under 80s:
"...you won't dies of this virus, but you can very well die of the vaccine."
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
Joining Taylor Hudak today is Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, to discuss the ‘dangerous mRNA vaccines’ and how he and his organization warned about the blood clots (and much else now coming to pass) that we are now seeing from the COVID-19 injections, months before they began. He stresses that it is important that we come to understand what Cerebral Venous Thrombosis is, and why all of its symptoms seem to be identical to what we are told COVID-19 symptoms are.
By: The Last American Vagabond
Original url: https://tinyurl.com/watrrhft
"...you won't dies of this virus, but you can very well die of the vaccine."
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
Joining Taylor Hudak today is Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, to discuss the ‘dangerous mRNA vaccines’ and how he and his organization warned about the blood clots (and much else now coming to pass) that we are now seeing from the COVID-19 injections, months before they began. He stresses that it is important that we come to understand what Cerebral Venous Thrombosis is, and why all of its symptoms seem to be identical to what we are told COVID-19 symptoms are.
By: The Last American Vagabond
Original url: https://tinyurl.com/watrrhft
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