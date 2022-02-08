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Proof: Major Damage To Kids: Intentional Physical And Psychological Destruction
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80 views • February 08, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew to talk about what our kids have to go through on a daily basis in our schools. Spoiler alert: Its Hell on Earth for them.
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