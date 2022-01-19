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PAUL SEILS ~ “Country & Conspiracy: The Truth Will Make You Strong” [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
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PAUL SEILS, Australian Researcher, Entrepreneur, Organiser, Lecturer and Founder of STOP 5 G GLOBAL and a Singer, Musician and now succesful in the field of Countty music, is the guest of this episode of AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.

He has just released a new succesful single, “Hold The Line” which has climbed high on the Country charts in America. He shares his eye-opening, in-depth world view on what will happen in the new year, 2022 and where we are right now, spiritually, as the human race and the coming “Great R e s e t”, and what role Australia plays in this, along with alien existence.


For more on PAUL SEILS Jr. check his websites:
http://www.paulseils.com
&
http://www.jnrofficialmusic.com

LINK TO “HOLD THE LINE” THE ORIGINAL MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVxgkqDMtlA



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Link to original YouTube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ddihhTCgdY
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paulagetruthilluminatitvupawarenessofenlightenmentalexanderlucaswakingseils
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