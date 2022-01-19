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PAUL SEILS ~ “Country & Conspiracy: The Truth Will Make You Strong” [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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31 views • January 19, 2022
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PAUL SEILS, Australian Researcher, Entrepreneur, Organiser, Lecturer and Founder of STOP 5 G GLOBAL and a Singer, Musician and now succesful in the field of Countty music, is the guest of this episode of AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
He has just released a new succesful single, “Hold The Line” which has climbed high on the Country charts in America. He shares his eye-opening, in-depth world view on what will happen in the new year, 2022 and where we are right now, spiritually, as the human race and the coming “Great R e s e t”, and what role Australia plays in this, along with alien existence.
For more on PAUL SEILS Jr. check his websites:
http://www.paulseils.com
&
http://www.jnrofficialmusic.com
LINK TO “HOLD THE LINE” THE ORIGINAL MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVxgkqDMtlA
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
AOT TV on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uTyiNdefC9Ui/
AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ageoftruthtv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2022 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Link to original YouTube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ddihhTCgdY
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
PAUL SEILS, Australian Researcher, Entrepreneur, Organiser, Lecturer and Founder of STOP 5 G GLOBAL and a Singer, Musician and now succesful in the field of Countty music, is the guest of this episode of AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
He has just released a new succesful single, “Hold The Line” which has climbed high on the Country charts in America. He shares his eye-opening, in-depth world view on what will happen in the new year, 2022 and where we are right now, spiritually, as the human race and the coming “Great R e s e t”, and what role Australia plays in this, along with alien existence.
For more on PAUL SEILS Jr. check his websites:
http://www.paulseils.com
&
http://www.jnrofficialmusic.com
LINK TO “HOLD THE LINE” THE ORIGINAL MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVxgkqDMtlA
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
AOT TV on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uTyiNdefC9Ui/
AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ageoftruthtv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2022 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Link to original YouTube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ddihhTCgdY
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