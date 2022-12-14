Create New Account
REVELATION TO TWO PRIESTS WHAT THE TRIBULATION REFUGES WILL BE LIKE Fr Oliveira & Fr Rodrigue!
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


December 13, 2022


Here are the private revelations given to two modern day priests regarding the places of refuge that God will prepare for His remnant during the Great Tribulation! Visions And Prophecies of Fr. Oliveira and Fr Michel Rodrigue!

