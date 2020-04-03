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Gay Frogs Edition Of Doom Eternal Trailer with Alex Jones
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35 views • April 03, 2020
Upladed on April 2 2020
...with bonus gay frogs. The guy in the second part is Dr. Tyrone Hayes, who was harassed and sent threats by chemical companies after publishing his research. He didn't back down though because he is a badass. "I DON'T LIKE EM PUTTING CHEMICALS IN THE WATER THAT TURN THE FUCKING FROGS GAY !!!"
...with bonus gay frogs. The guy in the second part is Dr. Tyrone Hayes, who was harassed and sent threats by chemical companies after publishing his research. He didn't back down though because he is a badass. "I DON'T LIKE EM PUTTING CHEMICALS IN THE WATER THAT TURN THE FUCKING FROGS GAY !!!"
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