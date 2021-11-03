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Trump Says: "Israel Loved Him and Had Such Power - Rightfully - Over Congress and Now It Doesn't"
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30 views • November 03, 2021
Last week Donald Trump gave a sixteen and a half minute interview with American Jew radio host Ari Hoffman and told us that Israeli Jews controlled the US Congress with such great power and it was sad that they don't control Congress anymore like they used to. Say what, Donald?
Related links:
https://www.spectrumnews.org/news/health-companies-gave-generously-president-trumps-inauguration/
https://publicintegrity.org/politics/donald-trump-inauguration-bankrolled-by-corporate-giants/
https://docquery.fec.gov/pdf/286/201704180300150286/201704180300150286.pdf
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Related links:
https://www.spectrumnews.org/news/health-companies-gave-generously-president-trumps-inauguration/
https://publicintegrity.org/politics/donald-trump-inauguration-bankrolled-by-corporate-giants/
https://docquery.fec.gov/pdf/286/201704180300150286/201704180300150286.pdf
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
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GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
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Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
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