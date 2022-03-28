False Witness Rg Stair & Joe Chambers Delusions

Youtube Governs Their Platform of Lies by Banning ANY Truth About the Damnable And Abominable Vaccines And Lockdowns and such. Youtube Allows So Much Perversion of Truth in Every Category Imaginable !! They Cast The Truth To The Ground and Call Good Evil & Evil Good !! Joseph Chambers will Find his Place in the Lake of Fire Just like Rg Stair Made His Reservation there Unless He Truly Repents and Turns from His DAMNABLE Teaching and Lies About the Pre-trib Rapture. Time WILL TELL as God is Giving Him a Place and Space to Repent from The Pre-Tribulation Damnable Doctrine !! It is Truly Sad to See Joseph Chambers Believes Such A Very Perverted Doctrine like The Pre-Trib Rapture After Reading his Discourse of The Perversion Of Ralph Stair. It Really Is Brothers and Sisters. God BlessRomans 2:1 Therefore thou art inexcusable, O man, whosoever thou art that judgest: for wherein thou judgest another, thou condemnest thyself; for thou that judgest doest the same things.