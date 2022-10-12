Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo Drops A Bomb On The Mainstream Narrative. Blackrock Invests In Censorship

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Today on the Naturally Inspired Daily Tammy Talks About: Health watch: Why you should track how much protein you are eating. Florida’s Surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo drops a bomb on the mainstream narrative. How is it that social media is the arbiter of science when they constantly tell its users “your not a doctor or a scientist”. Dr. Ladapo says the CDC is corrupt. BlackRock invests in censorship. Tik Tok advises watching videos might lead to you getting hurt. A little analysis about what playing in your movie theaters.
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