Trump Launches 'Liberation Day' As Dems Counter With 'Hands Off!' Rally-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 4 2

If the intention of ‘Liberation Day’ was to cause a worldwide disruption of all markets in all sectors across the board, then you could say it has been a success so far. The reaction so far, 2 days into the start of the Trump tariffs scheme, has been total global outrage. The stock market at the opening bell this morning was down another 1,200 point after a loss of 1,679 yesterday. Trump was ushered into office 73 days ago in a landslide victory amidst an outpouring of admiration from even many of his enemies. All he had to do was ride that wave and just do the People’s Business, but instead he’s opted for Armageddon with Liberation Day.





“From the time that it goeth forth it shall take you: for morning by morning shall it pass over, by day and by night: and it shall be a vexation only to understand the report.” Isaiah 28:19 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, organized protest in the streets against the Trump agenda starts promptly Saturday, April 5th, in the George Soros sponsored ‘Hands Off!’ Rally around the United States. The official web site for ‘Hands Off!’ 2025 says “This is not just corruption, this is not just mismanagement. This is a hostile takeover.” America continues to exist in a state of civil war, and over in Europe, they are planning and preparing for World War 3. Come to think of it, with all the global turmoil we are watching, a war is just what this sin-cursed world needs, and it’s coming. That’s the memo.