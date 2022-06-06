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New Yorker Cover Celebrates With Bert and Ernie Cuddling On The Couch June 28, 2013
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40 views • June 06, 2022
New Yorker Cover Celebrates Defense of Marriage Act Ruling
With Bert and Ernie Cuddling On The Couch June 28, 2013
The New Yorker is celebrating the Defense of Marriage Act ruling with the July 8-15, 2013 cover called “Moment of Joy”, featuring Bert and Ernie cuddling on their couch watching the landmark Supreme Court ruling unfold on TV.
The Sesame Street Muppets, long rumored to be more than just buddies, could now theoretically take advantage of the same U.S. federal benefits all married couples enjoy, if they ever decided to tie the knot.
However, the Children’s Television Workshop, which produces Sesame Street, put the kibosh on that notion a few years back when they were petitioned to out the characters on the series to support gay marriage, noting:
Bert and Ernie are best friends. They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves. Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics … they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation.
-Children’s Television Workshop
The Supreme Court of the United States struck down Defense of Marriage Act on Wednesday, June 26, 2013, ruling it unconstitutional because it barred the federal government from recognizing same-sex marriages legalized by the states. The decision now extends U.S. federal benefits such as tax breaks, pension rights and other benefits to gay couples. The vote was 5-4.
The American Family Association spokesman Bryan Fischer attacks The New Yorker for having Bert and Ernie in a "homosexual clinch".
With Bert and Ernie Cuddling On The Couch June 28, 2013
The New Yorker is celebrating the Defense of Marriage Act ruling with the July 8-15, 2013 cover called “Moment of Joy”, featuring Bert and Ernie cuddling on their couch watching the landmark Supreme Court ruling unfold on TV.
The Sesame Street Muppets, long rumored to be more than just buddies, could now theoretically take advantage of the same U.S. federal benefits all married couples enjoy, if they ever decided to tie the knot.
However, the Children’s Television Workshop, which produces Sesame Street, put the kibosh on that notion a few years back when they were petitioned to out the characters on the series to support gay marriage, noting:
Bert and Ernie are best friends. They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves. Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics … they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation.
-Children’s Television Workshop
The Supreme Court of the United States struck down Defense of Marriage Act on Wednesday, June 26, 2013, ruling it unconstitutional because it barred the federal government from recognizing same-sex marriages legalized by the states. The decision now extends U.S. federal benefits such as tax breaks, pension rights and other benefits to gay couples. The vote was 5-4.
The American Family Association spokesman Bryan Fischer attacks The New Yorker for having Bert and Ernie in a "homosexual clinch".
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