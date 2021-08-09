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⚠️ CDC PUBLISHES ‘GREEN ZONE’ CONCENTRATION CAMP PROTOCOL, PREPARING FOR MASS IMPRISONMENT ⚠️
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1033 views • August 09, 2021
Official CDC document: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
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The CDC is getting ready to relocate “high risk” individuals to "Green Zones" - AKA: CONCENTRATION / EXTERMINATION CAMPS, where they will be segregated for long periods of time (most likely indefinitely)....
______________________________________________________________________________________
The CDC is getting ready to relocate “high risk” individuals to "Green Zones" - AKA: CONCENTRATION / EXTERMINATION CAMPS, where they will be segregated for long periods of time (most likely indefinitely)....
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