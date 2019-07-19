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Lara Trump: Is Joe Biden still a front-runner?
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2 views • July 19, 2019
Trump 2020 senior adviser Lara Trump on the 'send her back' chants at President Trump's rally in North Carolina, the Democratic field in the 2020 presidential race and 'The Squad.'
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