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011 Hosea 4:12-15 (Expository Study of Hosea) 1 of 2
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3 views • October 02, 2020
CURRENT EVENTS UPDATE was lost due to technical issues, but was an update on China's destruction of church buildings and houses as the crackdown on Christians in that Communist country continues to worsen.
In our study, we are moving from the "picture is worth a thousand words" life of Hosea that serves as a warning to Israel, to the words of the Prophet exposing, rebuking and warning Israel (and Judah) of impending Judgment. And for practical purposes, we continue to see how this message applies to our modern day and our personal lives.
http://bbfohio.com
http://bbfohioradio.com
Hosea Israel America Judah Law Grace Mercy Dispensations Church Apostasy Heresy End Times Iniquity False Gospel
In our study, we are moving from the "picture is worth a thousand words" life of Hosea that serves as a warning to Israel, to the words of the Prophet exposing, rebuking and warning Israel (and Judah) of impending Judgment. And for practical purposes, we continue to see how this message applies to our modern day and our personal lives.
http://bbfohio.com
http://bbfohioradio.com
Hosea Israel America Judah Law Grace Mercy Dispensations Church Apostasy Heresy End Times Iniquity False Gospel
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