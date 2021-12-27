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IMSAI 8080 - 1
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0 view • December 27, 2021
I am a vintage computer and video game system collector, who would like to someday open a small vintage computer and video game system museum.
This is our first IMSAI 8080, that we just received this week.
The IMSAI 8080 is considered the worlds first Clone of the famous Altair 8800.
This machine was made famous from the old movie War Games. We hope you enjoy this video.
This is our first IMSAI 8080, that we just received this week.
The IMSAI 8080 is considered the worlds first Clone of the famous Altair 8800.
This machine was made famous from the old movie War Games. We hope you enjoy this video.
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