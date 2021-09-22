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Babylon is fallen: Lutheran church opens doors for Muslim prayers
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131 views • September 22, 2021
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 27, 2020.
As Islam is steadily growing in Europe thanks to the Vatican’s and the left’s open borders policy which has led to what many are calling an invasion of illegal migrants, the majority of which consist of young Muslim men, we have witnessed over the past 5 to 7 years, the transformation of the cultural and religious traits of Europe.
In the following video clip, notice what Monika Matthias, pastor of the Martha Lutheran church in Berlin, says about being involved in the Muslim prayer:
Ms. Matthias says that it was a blessing and an enriching, touching experience to be involved in the Muslim prayer. In an article from Al-Jazeera, which I will post in the comments section of this video, https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/05/berlin-church-hosts-muslim-prayer-amazing-sign-solidarity-200523062615631.html , Ms. Matthias adds: "I took part in the prayer. I gave a speech in German. And during prayer, I could only say yes, yes, yes, because we have the same concerns and we want to learn from you. And it is beautiful to feel that way about each other."
Here we have a so-called Christian leader who took part in a prayer from a religion that kills Christians! In the following link, notice the attacks committed by Muslims against Christians especially since 2014. And what does Ms. Matthias want to learn from Islam, which rejects Jesus Christ as the Messiah and the Son of God? Ms. Matthias needs to know that Islam’s prophet Mohamed led 26 jihads against Jews and married a young girl as his second wife. How on earth can any church leader befriend a religion whose so-called prophet committed such evil acts?
In 2 Corinthians 6:14-17, we read, Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel? And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be My people. Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you.
Befriend instead the Prince of Peace, the Lord Jesus Christ and flee from these fallen churches and religions in whom there is no light or truth in them. As per Revelation 18:4-5, obey God’s command to “come out of her My people”. Do not follow the weak leaders of the harlot Protestant churches and those of their mother, the Roman Catholic church, but rather flee Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth.”.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 27, 2020.
As Islam is steadily growing in Europe thanks to the Vatican’s and the left’s open borders policy which has led to what many are calling an invasion of illegal migrants, the majority of which consist of young Muslim men, we have witnessed over the past 5 to 7 years, the transformation of the cultural and religious traits of Europe.
In the following video clip, notice what Monika Matthias, pastor of the Martha Lutheran church in Berlin, says about being involved in the Muslim prayer:
Ms. Matthias says that it was a blessing and an enriching, touching experience to be involved in the Muslim prayer. In an article from Al-Jazeera, which I will post in the comments section of this video, https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/05/berlin-church-hosts-muslim-prayer-amazing-sign-solidarity-200523062615631.html , Ms. Matthias adds: "I took part in the prayer. I gave a speech in German. And during prayer, I could only say yes, yes, yes, because we have the same concerns and we want to learn from you. And it is beautiful to feel that way about each other."
Here we have a so-called Christian leader who took part in a prayer from a religion that kills Christians! In the following link, notice the attacks committed by Muslims against Christians especially since 2014. And what does Ms. Matthias want to learn from Islam, which rejects Jesus Christ as the Messiah and the Son of God? Ms. Matthias needs to know that Islam’s prophet Mohamed led 26 jihads against Jews and married a young girl as his second wife. How on earth can any church leader befriend a religion whose so-called prophet committed such evil acts?
In 2 Corinthians 6:14-17, we read, Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel? And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be My people. Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you.
Befriend instead the Prince of Peace, the Lord Jesus Christ and flee from these fallen churches and religions in whom there is no light or truth in them. As per Revelation 18:4-5, obey God’s command to “come out of her My people”. Do not follow the weak leaders of the harlot Protestant churches and those of their mother, the Roman Catholic church, but rather flee Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth.”.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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