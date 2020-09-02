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Planned Parenthood: What They Aren't Telling You!
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27 views • September 02, 2020
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3028/planned-parenthood-what-they-arent-telling-you
One week after Planned Parenthood was rocked by video-taped discussions of the harvesting and "sale" of aborted baby body parts for research purposes - a controversial new video has been released.
In the new video, which was obtained by the Center for Medical Progress, another top official with Planned Parenthood is on camera haggling over the prices of aborted baby parts and discussing the method of abortion used in order to harvest organs.
What isn’t the media telling you about this story? What isn’t Planned Parenthood telling you?
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One week after Planned Parenthood was rocked by video-taped discussions of the harvesting and "sale" of aborted baby body parts for research purposes - a controversial new video has been released.
In the new video, which was obtained by the Center for Medical Progress, another top official with Planned Parenthood is on camera haggling over the prices of aborted baby parts and discussing the method of abortion used in order to harvest organs.
What isn’t the media telling you about this story? What isn’t Planned Parenthood telling you?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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