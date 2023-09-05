Create New Account
...a mediocre habit - "You Don't Have To Say You Love Me" - [Remastered]
Spank Me Tender
Published 15 hours ago

Psychedelic acid rock cover of Elvis PresleyDownload the song here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/album/you-dont-have-to-say-you-love-me

Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!


Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar/percussion

Troy Reif - guitar

Keywords
musicrockmusic videoindie rockalternative rockclassic rockacid rockpsychedelic rockelvis presleya mediocre habitremasteredyou dont have to say you love me

