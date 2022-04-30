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ALL FOREIGN LATINO CONSTRUCTION CREW REFUSES TO ANSWER IF HERE LEGALLY. PART II
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10 views • April 30, 2022
Contractor: Henes
Location: Large new housing development at intersection of Germann road and Arizona road(Rte 87).
All workers I observed are latino speaking spanish. No white, black US citizen workers.
I didnt get a chance to ask them if they took the "vaccines" or TB shots at the border or airport. I'll followup on this site.
No signs here claiming they're "Now Hiring" and no worker shortage claims.
No jobs for English speaking americans but the poison jabs are free at your nearest Walgreens.
Hmmm!!??!
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Location: Large new housing development at intersection of Germann road and Arizona road(Rte 87).
All workers I observed are latino speaking spanish. No white, black US citizen workers.
I didnt get a chance to ask them if they took the "vaccines" or TB shots at the border or airport. I'll followup on this site.
No signs here claiming they're "Now Hiring" and no worker shortage claims.
No jobs for English speaking americans but the poison jabs are free at your nearest Walgreens.
Hmmm!!??!
_______________________________
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL, FREE REPUBLIC.
I ACCEPT NO $$ FROM BIG PHARMA CORPS., BIG GOVT., CHINESE CCP & WEALTHY MUSLIM SHEIKS.
Followers,subscribers, likers:
Email me your name, city state, phone(optional) for patriot events, organizing, networking and to pledge $ contributions(optional) to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism. To: [email protected]
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