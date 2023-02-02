Jimmy Jazz The Clash

London Calling is the third studio album by English rock band the Clash. It was originally released as a double album in the United Kingdom on 14 December 1979 by CBS Records, and in the United States in January 1980 by Epic Records.

The Clash recorded the album with producer Guy Stevens at Wessex Sound Studios in London during August, September and November 1979, following a change in management and a period of writer's block for songwriters Joe Strummer and Mick Jones. Bridging a traditional punk rock sound and a new wave aesthetic, London Calling reflects the band's growing interest in styles beyond their punk roots, including reggae, rockabilly, ska, New Orleans R&B, pop, lounge jazz, and hard rock.

The Clash wrote and recorded demos at Vanilla Studios, with Mick Jones composing and arranging much of the music and Joe Strummer writing most of the lyrics. Strummer wrote "Lost in the Supermarket" after imagining Jones' childhood growing up in a basement with his mother and grandmother. "The Guns of Brixton" was the first of bassist Paul Simonon's compositions the band would record for an album, and the first to have him sing lead. Simonon was originally doubtful about its lyrics, which discuss an individual's paranoid outlook on life, but was encouraged by Strummer to continue working on it.

In August 1979, the band entered Wessex Studios to begin recording London Calling. The Clash asked Guy Stevens to produce the album, much to the dismay of CBS Records. Stevens had alcohol and drug problems and his production methods were unconventional. During a recording session he swung a ladder and upturned chairs – apparently to create a rock & roll atmosphere. The Clash, especially Simonon, got along well with Stevens, and found Stevens' work to be very helpful and productive to both Simonon's playing and their recording as a band. The album was recorded during a five- to six-week period involving 18-hour days, with many songs recorded in one or two takes.

The album was released in the United Kingdom on vinyl on 14 December 1979, and in the United States on vinyl and 8-track tape two weeks later in January 1980. A gatefold cover design of the LP was only released in Japan. Though London Calling was released as a double album it was only sold for about the price of a single album. The Clash's record label, CBS, at first denied the band's request for the album to be released as a double. In return CBS gave permission for the band to include a free 12-inch single that played at 33⅓ rpm. Ultimately, the planned 12-inch record became a second nine-track LP. The final track, "Train in Vain", was originally excluded from the back cover's track listing. It was intended to be given away through a promotion with NME, but was added to the album at the last minute after the deal fell through.

The Clash

Jimmy Jazz

Police walked in for Jimmy Jazz

I said, "He ain't here, but he sure went past"

Oh, you're looking for

Jimmy Jazz, and they said

Sattamassagana for Jimmy dread

Cut off his ears and chop off his head

Police come looking for

Jimmy Jazz, Jazz, Jazz, Jazz

So, if you're gonna take a message 'cross the town

Maybe put it down somewhere, over the other side

See it gets to

Jimmy Jazz, Jazz, see

So, tell it all, police come in, they said

"Now, where's Jimmy Jazz?"

I said, "Hmm, he was here but, uh, he said, he went out"

Who is it they're lookin' for?

Jimmy Jazz, Jazz, Jazz, Jazz, eh

Sattamassagana for Jimmy dread

Cut off his ears and they'll chop off his head

Oh, you're lookin' for

Jimmy Jazz, Jazz, Jazz, Jazz

What a relief

I feel like a soldier

But I look like a thief

It's for the Jazz

Police come lookin' for the Jimmy Jazz

He came in and he may go

'Cause now theyll get him hanged for that

Jimmy Jazz, Jimmy Jazz

Infact, don't you bother me, not anymore

I can't take this tale, oh, no more

It's all around

Jimmy Jazz, Jazz

Z-Z, Z-Z, J-A-Zed-Zed, Z-Z-Z

J-A-Zed-Zed, J-A-Zed-Zed, J-A-Zed, Jimmy Jazz

And then it sucks

He said, "Suck that"

So go look all around, you can try your luck, brother

And see what you found

But I guarantee you that it ain't your day

Your day, it ain't your day

Chop-Chop