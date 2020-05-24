Tim Freke: Waking Up to Universal Oneness and Your Individuality - March 21, 2017

Tim Freke is a polymath of spiritual traditions having written and practiced the gamut of available approaches, both ancient and modern. He is a best-selling author, retreat leader, 'stand-up philosopher', and a 'friend, not guru' of fellow travellers on a path of endless evolution. Among the dozens of books he has written, a few titles give his range: Jesus and the Lost Goddess: The Secret Teachings of the Original Christians; Zen Wisdom: Daily Teachings from the Zen Masters; In the Light of Death; Spiritual Insight to Help You Live with Death and Bereavement; The Heart of Islam; The Jesus Mysteries: Was the "Original Jesus" a Pagan God?



Two recent books, How Long is Now: How to be Spiritually Awake in the Real World and his latest, Deep Awake: Wake Up to Oneness and Celebrate Your Individuality, point to his most inventive and powerful idea, the Zen-like paradoxical notion of the 'paralogical': a 'both-and' rather than 'either-or' approach to truth. This interview, like Deep Awake, concentrates on simultaneous truths from different views: we are embedded in Oneness, and at the same time, we are individuals; we are separate, and then again, we are not. Rather than denigrate or ignore the one or the other perspective, Tim Freke encourages us to embrace both. The whole of our multi-dimensional being is essential to our human experience. In this scintillating, exuberant interview, Tim explains how both perspectives carry truths as to why we are here and what we most truly are.



Alexandra and Tim have a fascinating discussion on all manner of subject, but it often comes back to the need for a paralogical approach to ascertain effective, experiential truth. Both intuition and reason are necessary tools in our quests for genuine spiritual evolution - tools that are meant to work together, not apart. The ego, much derided in some traditions, must be strong in its separateness to handle powerful spiritual and higher-state experiences, such as the "mountaineering" exertions of ayahuasca, or, for that matter, the depredations of contemporary society.



Tim has travelled nearly every spiritual path known, and has written about many of them. He shares intriguing remarks with Alexandra about the comparative effects of drugs and meditation, music and family life, attachment and detachment. He also shares his understanding, constantly in evolution, about God. In this interview and in his newest book, Soul Story: Evolution and the Purpose of Life, due out April 18, Tim expands upon the notion that God is the Oneness from which everything arises, and to which all is tending. Manifesting in time, God reaches from unconscious Oneness to Conscious Oneness, which is Love.



Tim's erudition is extraordinary, but this interview is bursting with the spontaneous ebullient joy of lived wisdom shared in conversation. As Tim says, age and experience brings simplicity, and his concisely formulated condensations are unforgettable nuggets of pure gold you will carry away with you as treasured insights.



Tim Freke's website is www.timfreke.com. You can purchase his books there and find numerous free audio and video files as well. He also offers retreats and seminars from the website, and a program of his busy presentation schedule is listed as well. Tim Freke's books also may be purchased on Amazon.



The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.