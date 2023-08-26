Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sasquatch, AI, Australia & UFOs, Congress requests captured UAPs info - Week in Review - Aug 26
channel image
High Hopes
2740 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
58 views
Published 15 hours ago

Dr. Michael Salla


Aug 26, 2023


Audio book version of US Army Insider Missions released. Australian media begins covering UFOs. Artificial Intelligence and copyright law. Sasquatch are working with benevolent ETs. Update on Peru alien attacks. US Congress requests Intelligence Community Inspector General for info about classified UFO reverse engineering programs, Jeremy Corbell believes UFOs are alien craft and not reverse engineered spacecraft. Curious Space Force connection to Lahaina, Maui fire.


Dr Michael Salla Twitter/X Feed: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IO_ylw5w3Iw

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencecongresshawaiiufosfiremauiperuspace forceweek in reviewsasquatchexopoliticsalien craftlahainareverse engineeringmichael sallajeremy corbellaustralian mediacopyright lawus army insider missionsalien attackscaptured uaps

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket