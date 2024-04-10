Tennessee may outlaw weather modification || Ryan Cristiàn

Alison Morrow

Apr 9, 1:37 pm EDT

Tennessee state representatives have voted in favor of a bill that bans weather modification practices. It still has to pass the Senate and be signed into law. Many news reports say it has conflated reality with conspiracy theory. Ryan Cristiàn runs The Last American Vagabond news service based out of Tennessee.

