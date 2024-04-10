Create New Account
Tennessee may outlaw weather modification || Ryan Cristiàn
What is happening
Published Yesterday

Alison Morrow

Streamed on:

Apr 9, 1:37 pm EDT

Tennessee state representatives have voted in favor of a bill that bans weather modification practices. It still has to pass the Senate and be signed into law. Many news reports say it has conflated reality with conspiracy theory. Ryan Cristiàn runs The Last American Vagabond news service based out of Tennessee.

