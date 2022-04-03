Propaganda BTFO

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Vasquez video: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbVU2dXo2TEJXVjl3TFZaM3FwX1RlQnZJQXVEZ3xBQ3Jtc0ttMWl2UkczVENsVFVjbzMydkw3RTBMQ09ZUDAzQldrWElZQjducU8tTHJyZVM0enlObzZvZmxtOGRtOUVkMnhTS18xTXZ5RGlBUmZXUDFVcUxUSHJ4RnVLZTVvdEZTR1ZYZm1yVVFzTW10eURka3Fobw&q=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fjmvasquez1974%2Fstatus%2F1507252750882590779
Ultracool Girl video: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbDhmYmN6cHFPQ09ocjJPa1BZd1ZRdGYyRmNpUXxBQ3Jtc0tseHlVX1doRzlReGpEOXdleXdORVVDWTFXREZuMzZMQmRmd2JkMkxsa3lJOTZ4Rm9xOTU3ZDZHUWlFRDEtLTJSQVhGR0w4R3E2M3pWNmNhX0hjUEowX2pWRlp6emxET1lqdjB1T2EzbHVMUWNrQUNFdw&q=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Frealgonzalolira%2Fstatus%2F1509821970501845005%3Fs%3D21%26t%3DxPEmXLBb70J6yam7qClZhA
All the clips that were in this livestream can be found on Gonzalo's Telegram channel at this post and subsequent posts￼: https://t.me/realCRP/4104
https://twitter.com/realgonzalolira/
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Mirrored - Gonzalo Lira