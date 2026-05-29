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Starting in 2026, Russia has launched dozens of satellites and spacecraft into space, the true purpose of which is still kept secret. It is noteworthy that such launches of launch vehicles from Russian cosmodromes are still ongoing......It is noteworthy that right after that, Russia took another step that shocked Moscow's rivals. In particular, Russia launched the first satellites of the latest 'Rassvet' system into orbit. ..................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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