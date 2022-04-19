X22 REPORT - The Curtain Is Being Pulled Back, It’s Time To Wake Up, Game Theory

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The Curtain Is Being Pulled Back, It’s Time To Wake Up, Game Theory
The curtain is being pulled back, it's time to wake up. A deeply entrenched enemy who controls the vast majority of communications is only defeated by……….waking the people up and showing them the truth. It's time to take the bull horn back. The indictments are ready, everything is being primed and ready to go, facts and truth are going to be fired at the [DS]/fake new/puppet masters and they will not be able to control it.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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