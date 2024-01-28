2024-- Coming at us this year: The 6 attackers and the One Defender

Moving into 2024 its worth giving you the heads up on 6 battles impacting everyone this year.
The outcome will change our lives.
To be “forewarned is forearmed”. Fore knowledge allows preparation and gives us time to alter the outcome- if we chose to.
But only through the knowledge of actual empirical measurable facts can we make the best decisions.
My experience over the past 20 years however is that these crucial facts are not out in the open so I am asking you to dig for them for the benefit of your wealth, health, family and faith.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.