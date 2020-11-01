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Euthanasia: Mercy killing or murder?
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841 views • November 01, 2020
On October 30, 2020, New Zealand voters approved a measure to allow euthanasia and physician assisted suicide. Is this the legalization of mercy killing or murder? Is poison used to end life with euthanasia? What other lands allow euthanasia? Why are some leaders and some in the media supportive of physician assisted suicide and abortion? Is suicide murder? Did the original Hippocratic Oath permit or prohibit euthanasia or abortion? What has been the Church of God position on mercy killing and abortion? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
A written article of related interest is available titled "New Zealand votes to legalize euthanasia (physician-assisted suicide), but not recreational marijuana" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/new-zealand-votes-to-legalize-euthanasia-physician-assisted-suicide/
A written article of related interest is available titled "New Zealand votes to legalize euthanasia (physician-assisted suicide), but not recreational marijuana" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/new-zealand-votes-to-legalize-euthanasia-physician-assisted-suicide/
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