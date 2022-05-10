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Inmates Running The Asylum
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97 views • May 10, 2022
Dems Have Become The Chaos Party
* Do these people seem like they care about you?
* A generation of grievance and hate has produced this.
* Dems’ bargain with the devil has them trapped.
* Supreme Court ugliness was inevitable.
* They don’t care if this escalates to a dangerous place.
* White House response will only embolden bad actors.
* Anti-American mindset was bound to lead to this.
The Ingraham Angle | 9 May 2022
* Do these people seem like they care about you?
* A generation of grievance and hate has produced this.
* Dems’ bargain with the devil has them trapped.
* Supreme Court ugliness was inevitable.
* They don’t care if this escalates to a dangerous place.
* White House response will only embolden bad actors.
* Anti-American mindset was bound to lead to this.
The Ingraham Angle | 9 May 2022
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