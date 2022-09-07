⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, September 7, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 7, 2022)

Part 1

Successful offensive of Russian Armed Forces in the Donetsk People's Republic has resulted in total liberation of Kodema from nationalists.

Over the past 24 hours, due to high losses in manpower and equipment, Ukrainian forces have carried out no offensive operations at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

Russian Aerospace Forces, missile troops and artillery continued high-precision attacks at AFU units and reserve forces at this direction.

High-precision attacks have resulted in the neutralisation of 24th Mechanised Brigade's command post near Olenovka (Nikolayev region), the manpower and military equipment of 46 Airmobile Brigade near Belogorka, Sukhoy Stavok and Andreyevka (Kherson region), as well as of 61st Infantry Brigade near Visunsk and Yavkino (Nikolayev region).

Attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces has resulted in the elimination of a munition depot of 406th Artillery Brigade of the AFU near Peremoga (Nikolayev region).

Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces and air defence means have destroyed 1 MiG-29 near Tokarevo (Kherson region) and 1 Su-25 near Komsomolskoye (Nikolayev region).

Due to high losses, the personnel of 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade near Belaya Krinitsa (Kherson region) and Velikoye Artakovo (Nikolayev region) refused to fulfil combat tasks and abandoned its positions.

The enemy has lost a total of 4 tanks, 6 infantry combat vehicles and 5 other armoured vehicles, 2 pickups with large-calibre machine guns and over 150 servicemen at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction over the past 24 hours.

Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.

High-precision air-based armament has destroyed a depot with over 5,500 tonnes of fuel intended for AFU military equipment near Krivoy Rog (Dnepropetrovsk region).

High-precision ground-based armament has neutralised a provisional base of a unit from Kraken nationalist group near Kharkov. Up to 30 nationalists and 10 motor vehicles have been destroyed.

Concentrated fire attacks launched at the combat positions of 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Prishib, Yavorskoye and Andreyevka (Kharkov region) have resulted in the elimination of up to 40 and wounding over 80 AFU servicemen.

Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery continue launching attacks at the military facilities in Ukraine.

6 AFU command posts near Chuguyev, Dergachi, Prishib (Kharkov region), Artyomovsk, Soledar, Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 47 artillery units, 143 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas have been neutralised.

Workshops for manufacturing rockets for Ukrainian Olkha MRLS have been destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

3 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Liman (Kharkov region), Ocheretino (Donetsk People's Republic) and Gulyay Pole (Zaporozhye region), as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured counter-battery radar have been destroyed near Zelenodolsk (Dnepropetrovsk region).

Air defence means have shot down 8 Ukrainian UAVs near Kamenka, Kapitolovka, Izyum, Pimonovka, Bolshiye Prokhody (Kharkov region), Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Lyubimovka (Zaporozhye region) and Golaya Pristan (Kherson region).

20 projectiles of HIMARS and Olkha MRLS have been intercepted near Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, Korsunka, Novaya Kakhovka, Golaya Pristan (Kherson region), as well as 1 Tochka-U ballistic missile near Valuyki (Lugansk People's Republic).

In total, 292 airplanes and 152 helicopters, 1,897 unmanned aerial vehicles, 373 air defence missile systems, 4,855 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 825 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,369 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,360 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Part 2

Despite the presence of IAEA representatives, Kiev regime continues its provocations at Zaporozhye power plant aimed at creating a possible technological disaster.

3 artillery attacks launched at Energodar have been recorder over the past 24 hours. A total of 16 projectiles have been launched from Ilyinka and Marganets located at the opposite shore of Kakhovka reservoir.

An impact to a transformer substation has resulted in leaving the city without electricity.

Enemy firepower has been neutralised by Russian artillery's counter-attack.

The radiation environment at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant remains normal.



