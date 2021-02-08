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Cannabis Investing with Poseidon Asset Management
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The San Francisco-based investment firm is one of very few that is focused narrowly on the cannabis industry, and have also been at it longer than most.
Poseidon Asset Management was founded by siblings Emily & Morgan Paxhia in 2013, making their first fund one of the longest running dedicated cannabis investment funds.
In their eighth year of conducting due diligence, deploying capital, and serving on a number of company Board of Directors, the team is considered a leader in the cannabis industry.
With his banking experience, Morgan is responsible for developing and implementing the firm's investment strategies, as well as performing the due diligence necessary for smart decision-making.
Emily, with her consulting background, serves as the point-person for negotiations and monitoring the performance of portfolio companies, as well as maintaining relationships within the larger cannabis industry for future deals.
Show Notes:
Emily Paxhia: https://www.linkedin.com/in/emilypaxhia/
Morgan Paxhia: https://www.linkedin.com/in/morganpaxhia/
Poseidon Asset Management: https://www.poseidonassetmanagement.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/poseidon-asset-management-llc-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PoseidonAsset
Medium: https://epaxhia-62645.medium.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 645 of The Talking Hedge interviews Emily & Morgan Paxhia of Poseidon Asset Management...
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Poseidon Asset Management was founded by siblings Emily & Morgan Paxhia in 2013, making their first fund one of the longest running dedicated cannabis investment funds.
In their eighth year of conducting due diligence, deploying capital, and serving on a number of company Board of Directors, the team is considered a leader in the cannabis industry.
With his banking experience, Morgan is responsible for developing and implementing the firm's investment strategies, as well as performing the due diligence necessary for smart decision-making.
Emily, with her consulting background, serves as the point-person for negotiations and monitoring the performance of portfolio companies, as well as maintaining relationships within the larger cannabis industry for future deals.
Show Notes:
Emily Paxhia: https://www.linkedin.com/in/emilypaxhia/
Morgan Paxhia: https://www.linkedin.com/in/morganpaxhia/
Poseidon Asset Management: https://www.poseidonassetmanagement.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/poseidon-asset-management-llc-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PoseidonAsset
Medium: https://epaxhia-62645.medium.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 645 of The Talking Hedge interviews Emily & Morgan Paxhia of Poseidon Asset Management...
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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