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Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a 'VIRUS'? (Reloaded) [03.02.2021]
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91 views • January 20, 2022
Biochemistry proves you are afraid of and social distancing from yourself, not others.
Germ "theory" destroyed.
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
Spacebusters - 18439 subscribers
Created 2 years, 4 months ago.
69 videos
18439 subscribers
3508396 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGrc8KDrYCcK/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A
Germ "theory" destroyed.
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
Spacebusters - 18439 subscribers
Created 2 years, 4 months ago.
69 videos
18439 subscribers
3508396 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGrc8KDrYCcK/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A
Keywords
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