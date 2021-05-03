© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pandemic of Lies (Updated to 1 Min) - Public Health Deaths
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • May 03, 2021
A Pandemic of Lies (Updated to 1 Min) - Public Health Deaths
Part of VCC's Learner Series
It doesn't take much research to understand that, in the words of Dr. Hodkinson - "This is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public ever in human history." The level of corruption, duplicity and treason being foisted on unsuspecting Canadians in the guise of "public health" is staggering.
You can go to www.valuesgov.ca and download a copy of this video for sharing on social media, your own website or wherever you deem appropriate.
Please consider supporting these great videos with a donation of any about at www.valuesgov.ca.
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Part of VCC's Learner Series
It doesn't take much research to understand that, in the words of Dr. Hodkinson - "This is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public ever in human history." The level of corruption, duplicity and treason being foisted on unsuspecting Canadians in the guise of "public health" is staggering.
You can go to www.valuesgov.ca and download a copy of this video for sharing on social media, your own website or wherever you deem appropriate.
Please consider supporting these great videos with a donation of any about at www.valuesgov.ca.
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.