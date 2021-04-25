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THE GNOSTIC TAKEOVER AND WHAT IT IS ALL ABOUT
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143 views • April 25, 2021
This is a Video for more Clarity on what the Notice of Liability based on Natural Law Principles is all about. Sovereignty, Gnosis, esoteric Principles, Natural Law.
I will share a Template as well as a Translation of my Notice of Liability in English with all of you. Stay tuned on this Channel!
Please support our Efforts to Take the Planet back through a free Donation via http://www.gnosisunity.info/donation-spenden/
Or become a Patreon Supporter via https://www.patreon.com/thegnostictakeover
We are just getting started now after serving the Notice of Liability to the Austrian President. Join us in taking the Planet back and please support us when you have money to do so. It would mean the world to us!
Love and Care,
Steve and Eril.
I will share a Template as well as a Translation of my Notice of Liability in English with all of you. Stay tuned on this Channel!
Please support our Efforts to Take the Planet back through a free Donation via http://www.gnosisunity.info/donation-spenden/
Or become a Patreon Supporter via https://www.patreon.com/thegnostictakeover
We are just getting started now after serving the Notice of Liability to the Austrian President. Join us in taking the Planet back and please support us when you have money to do so. It would mean the world to us!
Love and Care,
Steve and Eril.
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