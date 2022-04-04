【Ukraine Rescue】04/04/2022 Japanese Freelance Media Reporter Says: I’m Very Surprised! There Could Be Chinese People Like This!

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Ukraine Rescue】04/03/2022 Japanese freelance media reporter Hiroki, who had been in the NFSC tent and was interviewed by Nicole, reports in his Youtube Channel:
The NFSC provides a huge and well equipped tent as a resting place for the refugees and the media personalities and volunteers. The NFSC rescue volunteers provide freshly ground coffee, free Wi-Fi internet access in the tent. The NFSC opposes the Chinese Communist Party.