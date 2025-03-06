No Political Mess Distracts Russian Army From Its Job

Trump is tightening the screws on the Ukrainian military, enforcing a peace deal Kiev. After military supplies were suspended, the US prohibited transmission of its reconnaissance data to Ukraine.

According to the Daily Mail, Washington has banned the UK Ministry of Defense and a number of other government agencies from transferring intelligence received from the United States to Ukraine. In addition to Britain, a number of other US allies received a ban on the transfer of intelligence to Kiev. The Americans plan to monitor the intelligence received by Ukraine through their agencies in Kiev in order to prevent leaks. The ban was introduced as part of the White House’s reaction to Zelensky’s behavior. It was also reported that the United States is considering the disabling of the Starlink satellite communication system in Ukraine.

The offended Zelensky could not resist. Soon after his fiasco in the White House, Kiev agreed to sign the minerals deal. After the stop of military supplies, the head of the Kiev regime wrote on a social network that he regretted what had happened in the White House, and also declared his readiness for negotiations under the leadership of Trump. However, Zelensky has not apologized, but this was enough.

Trump said that he “received a message from Zelensky that he is ready to sit down at the negotiating table to discuss peace in Ukraine. And Russia is ready to enter into peace negotiations. “Isn’t that wonderful?” concluded Trump.

Amid the ongoing diplomatic mess among Kiev and its allies, the Russian army keeps doing its job.

The Russian troops do not stop advancing on Ukrainian frontlines. On March 4th, Russian fighters raised their flag in the village of Andreevka, confirming the full control of the settlement and the areas nearby. New Russian victory increase pressure on the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Konstantinopol, where battles are already ongoing in the center. The new assault on Konstantinopol from the north will capture Ukrainian forces in another cauldron and force them to retreat to the new defense lines to the west.

Another Russian victory was reported on the southern frontlines. The village of Privolnoe came under Russian control. Its is located northwest of Velikaya Novoselka. Clashes are already ongoing in Volnoe Pole nearby.

Another Russian offensive may begin on the northern Kharkiv frontlines. There are reports that the Russian army has crossed the border in the Nehoteevka-Goptovka customs crossing area. After they gained a foothold in the border area, Russian forces are reportedly expanding their zone of control both southward towards Kharkiv and westward towards the village of Kazachya Lopan.

https://southfront.press/no-political-mess-distracts-russian-army-from-its-job/