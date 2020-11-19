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Sidney Powell's Closing Remarks at Press Conference in DC (11/19/20)
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210 views • November 19, 2020
"This is stunning, heartbreaking, infuriating, and the most unpatriotic acts I can even imagine for people in this country to have participated in in any way, shape or form. And I want the American public to know right now that we will NOT be intimidated. American patriots are fed up with the corruption from the local level to the highest level of our government and we are going to take this country back. We are not going to be intimidated. We are not going to back down. We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide and we are going to prove it, and we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom."
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