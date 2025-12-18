The Role of Copper and Zinc in Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Copper and zinc—small minerals, massive impact. This segment breaks down their overlooked role in immune balance, inflammation, and recovery. From scientific principles to modern deficiencies, it raises an important question: are we fighting illness without the right tools?
#MineralHealth #ImmuneSupport #HolisticScience #WatchNow
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport