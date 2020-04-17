Did Sidley Austin Lay A Patent Trail from 9/11 to Covid-19 Pandemic with Special Guest David Hawkins

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Has one of the world's most powerful law firms become the operational front for the modern Weather Underground? David explores the role of Sidely Austin and its distinguished Kappa alumni.
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