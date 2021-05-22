© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup? Shikimic Acid In The Air! (牛肉麺)
Follow
5
Share
Report
324 views • May 22, 2021
This shikimic acid rich beef noodle soup is awesome! Enjoy!
Ingredients:
3-pounds of washed/detoxed beef.
2-tablespoons of organic star anise.
2-tablespoons of organic fennel seeds.
2-tablespoons of organic powdered cinnamon.
2-tablespoons of organic powdered ginger.
1 whole organic ginger, sliced.
1 whole organic garlics, sliced.
3-cups of organic onion, sliced.
3-cups of organic carrot, sliced.
3-tablespoons of organic olive oil.
1-tablespoon of organic chili powder.
1-tablespoon of organic chili bean paste.
3-tablespoons of kelp broth.
1/2 gallon of reishi mushroom tea or purified/filtered water.
1-cup of reishi mushroom infused brandy.
1-cup of organic ginger infused brandy.
1 whole can organic tomato.
200g of organic white wheat noodles.
Tags:
#ShikimicAcid #BeefNoodleSoup #StarAnise
#NiuRouMian #台湾料理 #牛肉麺 #デトックス #デトックス料理 #健康 #八角 #スラミン #アリシン #シキミ酸 #スターアニス #フェネルシード #有機野菜 #有機八角 #有機フェネルシード #12ヶ月の食卓 #有機調味料 #有機生姜 #有機醤油 #白だし #有機ニンニク #牛肉 #牛バラ #ブリスケ #簡単レシピ #霊芝 #一発料理 #クイーンクック #アムウェイクイーン #10リットル #10リットルシチューパン #Detox #Covid #Covid-19, #Coronavirus #Spike Protein #Traditional Chinese Medicine #OrganicStarAnise #FennelSeeds #OrganicFennelSeeds #ReishiMushrooms #RawGarlic #Allicin #TaiwaneseCuisine #TaiwaneseFood #Noodles #OrganicVegetables #NaturalFoods #HealthyRecipes #EasyRecipes #Beef #FlankSteak #BeefBrisket #AmwayiCook #AmwayQueen #AmwayQueenCookware #StainlessSteel
Ingredients:
3-pounds of washed/detoxed beef.
2-tablespoons of organic star anise.
2-tablespoons of organic fennel seeds.
2-tablespoons of organic powdered cinnamon.
2-tablespoons of organic powdered ginger.
1 whole organic ginger, sliced.
1 whole organic garlics, sliced.
3-cups of organic onion, sliced.
3-cups of organic carrot, sliced.
3-tablespoons of organic olive oil.
1-tablespoon of organic chili powder.
1-tablespoon of organic chili bean paste.
3-tablespoons of kelp broth.
1/2 gallon of reishi mushroom tea or purified/filtered water.
1-cup of reishi mushroom infused brandy.
1-cup of organic ginger infused brandy.
1 whole can organic tomato.
200g of organic white wheat noodles.
Tags:
#ShikimicAcid #BeefNoodleSoup #StarAnise
#NiuRouMian #台湾料理 #牛肉麺 #デトックス #デトックス料理 #健康 #八角 #スラミン #アリシン #シキミ酸 #スターアニス #フェネルシード #有機野菜 #有機八角 #有機フェネルシード #12ヶ月の食卓 #有機調味料 #有機生姜 #有機醤油 #白だし #有機ニンニク #牛肉 #牛バラ #ブリスケ #簡単レシピ #霊芝 #一発料理 #クイーンクック #アムウェイクイーン #10リットル #10リットルシチューパン #Detox #Covid #Covid-19, #Coronavirus #Spike Protein #Traditional Chinese Medicine #OrganicStarAnise #FennelSeeds #OrganicFennelSeeds #ReishiMushrooms #RawGarlic #Allicin #TaiwaneseCuisine #TaiwaneseFood #Noodles #OrganicVegetables #NaturalFoods #HealthyRecipes #EasyRecipes #Beef #FlankSteak #BeefBrisket #AmwayiCook #AmwayQueen #AmwayQueenCookware #StainlessSteel
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.