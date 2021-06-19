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Van Morrison: 'Where Have All The Rebels Gone?' (Official Lyric Video)[18.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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11 views • June 19, 2021
The Official Audio for 'Where Have All The Rebels Gone?' (Edit) by Van Morrison.
The new double album Latest Record Project Volume 1 is out now: https://vanmorrison.lnk.to/latestreco...

Lyrics:
Where have all the rebels gone?
Hiding behind computer screens
Where’s the spirit, where’s the soul?
Where have all the rebels gone?

Why don’t they come out of the woodwork now?
One for the money, two for the show
It’s not very rock and roll
Where have all the rebels gone?

Where have all the rebels gone?
Waiting for someone else to make a move
Why are they sitting on the fence?
Well, it’s some kind of pretence
They’re not saying much at all
Where have all the rebels gone?

Where they really all that tough?
Or was it just a PR stunt?
One for the money, two for the show
Where have all the rebels gone?

Where have all the rebels gone?
One for the money, two for the show
It’s not very rock and roll
Where have all the rebels gone?

Where they really all that tough?
Or was it just a PR stunt?
They’re not saying very much, are they?
Where have all the rebels gone?

Where have all the rebels gone?
Hiding behind computer screens
Where’s the spirit, where’s the soul?
Where have all the rebels gone?

Need a real live audience to perform
Where have all the rebels gone?
Where have all the rebels gone?
Where have all the rebels gone?
Where have all the rebels gone?
Where have all the rebels gone?

I can’t find anyone
Where have all the rebels gone?
I can’t find, no not one

482 views•Jun 18, 2021
Van Morrison - 235K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AVhM1IA0nAc

Listen to Up County Down / Where Have All The Rebels Gone?: https://vanmorrison.lnk.to/upcountydo...

Follow Van Morrison:
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Privacy Policy