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Video Of Filthy rich thief/antichrist preacher Creflo Dollar says JESUS (YAHUSHUA in Hebrew) OF THE BIBLE was not GOD ALMIGHTY and we are fantasy preachers that say HE Is! (mirrored)
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168 views • January 16, 2022
this is a mirrored video
YAHUSHUA we YOUR children plead YOUR PRECIOUS SHED BLOOD OF PROTECTION over this video exposing lunatic Creflo Dollar in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME YOUR NAME amen
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
YAH SAYS in the Holy Bible that unrepentant false prophets that their good works will be remembered no more. So they will never see Heaven, only hell is where they will reside like Benny Hinn and Kenneth Copeland it's too late for any of them. They are deemed reprobates.
Additional Excerpts from Prophecy 92:
Be of Good Cheer for I, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, AM the Only GOOD SHEPHERD and I Beat the Wolves Away!
Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH) Through Apostle & Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu Received October 27, 2007 ֠Released November 17, 2007
YAHUSHUA SAYS
"There are Evangelists and Pastors in what you call Mega Churches, consisting of thousands of members. You will know the Evangelists and Pastors, both men and women, who compromise MY Holy Truths and steal MY glory. You will know the Evangelical Prosperity Pimps who live in mansions and are millionaires and look down upon the poor and middle class. Yet, it is the poor and middle class that has made the Evangelical Prosperity Pimps the millionaires they are today. You can call them the EPP’s, for they will be used as your enemies to introduce and lead people to the false Christ, the only begotten son of satan."
"Evangelists and Pastors are suppose to feed MY truths and to lead by example. These evil ones have compromised, twisted MY words to conform into their own self made comfortable image that strives to offend no one. All of these named have proven by their works and thoughts they have lost their fear of YAHUVEH. They will all quote the scriptures, but all of them have gone astray. Creflo Dollar, I have this against you, you worship the Almighty Dollar! "
Note the only one known to have repented in the Prophecy 92 list of Evangelical Prosperity Pimps was our Beloved Brother Carman. So he was deceived for awhile was through TBNs get rich agenda. But he repented and became a great Champion for YAHUSHUA/JESUS leading countless souls to HIM. Now he is in Heaven. We love brother Carman. So according to the Bible through YAHUSHUA'S SHED BLOOD his sins are remembered no more. Very few will ever repent most will end up in hell.
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
***
For YAHS Prophetic Word Exposing these ruthless false preachers please check this video out below:
"EXPOSED Filthy Cruel Preachers Benny Hinn (does fake repentance) says "He's God!" Kenneth Copeland says YAH "GOD is the biggest failure!" YAHS Prophecy Series Part 2 (mirrored)"
https://www.brighteon.com/b3f8fc0b-6219-4959-abe6-c3d74a5f3085
YAHUSHUA we YOUR children plead YOUR PRECIOUS SHED BLOOD OF PROTECTION over this video exposing lunatic Creflo Dollar in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME YOUR NAME amen
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
YAH SAYS in the Holy Bible that unrepentant false prophets that their good works will be remembered no more. So they will never see Heaven, only hell is where they will reside like Benny Hinn and Kenneth Copeland it's too late for any of them. They are deemed reprobates.
Additional Excerpts from Prophecy 92:
Be of Good Cheer for I, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, AM the Only GOOD SHEPHERD and I Beat the Wolves Away!
Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH) Through Apostle & Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu Received October 27, 2007 ֠Released November 17, 2007
YAHUSHUA SAYS
"There are Evangelists and Pastors in what you call Mega Churches, consisting of thousands of members. You will know the Evangelists and Pastors, both men and women, who compromise MY Holy Truths and steal MY glory. You will know the Evangelical Prosperity Pimps who live in mansions and are millionaires and look down upon the poor and middle class. Yet, it is the poor and middle class that has made the Evangelical Prosperity Pimps the millionaires they are today. You can call them the EPP’s, for they will be used as your enemies to introduce and lead people to the false Christ, the only begotten son of satan."
"Evangelists and Pastors are suppose to feed MY truths and to lead by example. These evil ones have compromised, twisted MY words to conform into their own self made comfortable image that strives to offend no one. All of these named have proven by their works and thoughts they have lost their fear of YAHUVEH. They will all quote the scriptures, but all of them have gone astray. Creflo Dollar, I have this against you, you worship the Almighty Dollar! "
Note the only one known to have repented in the Prophecy 92 list of Evangelical Prosperity Pimps was our Beloved Brother Carman. So he was deceived for awhile was through TBNs get rich agenda. But he repented and became a great Champion for YAHUSHUA/JESUS leading countless souls to HIM. Now he is in Heaven. We love brother Carman. So according to the Bible through YAHUSHUA'S SHED BLOOD his sins are remembered no more. Very few will ever repent most will end up in hell.
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
***
For YAHS Prophetic Word Exposing these ruthless false preachers please check this video out below:
"EXPOSED Filthy Cruel Preachers Benny Hinn (does fake repentance) says "He's God!" Kenneth Copeland says YAH "GOD is the biggest failure!" YAHS Prophecy Series Part 2 (mirrored)"
https://www.brighteon.com/b3f8fc0b-6219-4959-abe6-c3d74a5f3085
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