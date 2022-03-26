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Dumb Fuck American visiting Medellin, Colombia gets drugged by a woman. Unconscious for 3 days. They kept drugging him while they stole seven thousand dollars while he was passed out.
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30 views • March 26, 2022
I see this all the time. Dumb shit Americans and Europeans come here and get drugged, robbed, etc. Because they are running around the night clubs at 3 am. Stupid people.
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