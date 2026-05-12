Exercise + Creatine: The Ultimate Duo for Aging Blood Sugar Control

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-Research review found exercise combined with creatine supplementation improves blood sugar control and muscle health.
-Age-related muscle loss reduces glucose management capacity, increasing metabolic dysfunction risks and insulin resistance significantly.
-Exercise boosts glucose uptake through insulin sensitivity improvements and GLUT4 transporter activation during muscle contractions.
-Creatine supports ATP regeneration, glycogen storage, protein synthesis, enhancing exercise-driven glucose control improvements synergistically overall.
-Researchers recommend biweekly strength training, daily creatine supplementation, and higher protein intake supporting healthy aging.
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