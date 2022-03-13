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Timeline of Euromaidan & War in Donbas. Understanding reasons of Russia for the invasion (made before the invasion)
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20 views • March 13, 2022
Simon Ostrovsky Crimea report:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLw613M86o5o7a0FGlPRdt47xiDiggbNsZ
Simon Ostrovsky Russian troops investigation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zssIFN2mso
How to reach me out:
Telegram: https://t.me/sergeyalexson
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_sergey_a
This video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/tfGRWm1mgpE
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLw613M86o5o7a0FGlPRdt47xiDiggbNsZ
Simon Ostrovsky Russian troops investigation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zssIFN2mso
How to reach me out:
Telegram: https://t.me/sergeyalexson
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_sergey_a
This video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/tfGRWm1mgpE
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