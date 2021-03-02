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Creepy Microsoft Cartoon Pushes Vaccines And Travel Passports To Go To School
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130 views • March 02, 2021
Bill Gates and Microsoft will now get exclusive access to the confidential medical records of children as they launch a program to give a "pass" to students that take the COVID-19 vaccine. This propaganda cartoon explains.
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